WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was on a recent episode of Cheap Heat. There have been rumors of John Cena making his WWE return this summer, and Reigns gave his thoughts on working with Cena in 2017.

“It was a No Mercy when me and John went the first time. I had already been in that position,” Reigns noted. “John had been around periodically, jumping in on interval stretches, but I was still the main event. If he jumped into a live event to help out the show, he would go on before an admission, or he would find himself in a different position. I would close.

“But at the same time, I was much younger, and that’s part of this process that we’re in now, these new layers that I’m showcasing. It took every every single week on the road, every single year, all these Manias to stack up to put me in this position to where I truly can tap in and maximize my potential, take it even further than that. But at the same time, and this is just the way our businesses and that’s what’s beautiful about it, is the respect that we have for our history, and the respect that we have for the superstars who pulled that wagon.

“And there’s no question, it would be a boldface line if anyone ever said John Cena did not tow the train for a long time. We’ll always have respect for that. Vince will always have great respect for that, guys like Undertaker. That’s why we have these legendary contracts to where we keep these guys we paid their dues. They guided our business. They laid the foundation for us to continue this journey and continue the success that we have.

“There was always going to be that that scenario, when they come back, it’s to only bring more eyes to make it a bigger event. But when you have someone like myself, and John was in the same position, and hopefully, one day I’ll be in the same position coming back and there’ll be a new head guy. But that’s what drives the business, and that’s what makes us even greater is when when our guys go out and find great success and then they bring that limelight, they bring that shine back to what started them, back to their first love.”

Reigns has held the Universal Title for nearly a year and has taken on all challengers. He named a former WWE Champion that he feels could take his spot at the top of WWE someday.

“There ain’t nobody,” Reigns stated. “I could say my favorite number two, Drew. He’s my favorite number two. There’s a bunch of number two’s, three’s, whatever you want to call it. We can we can rank them. It really don’t matter. They’re under me. How far under? Who knows? Who really cares? How strong of a number two do you want to be? At this point, my favorite is Drew McIntyre.

“So in a perfect world, if there was an opportunity to pass the torch to him, he’s the one guy that has captivated my attention in that manner, but at the same time, he ain’t there, and it’s only because I’m still here, so solid within my stronghold. The flag is fully planted in, so I can’t even think about it now, but John needed somebody to come in so he could move on and try new things and take care of his body. I will eventually need that, but there’s just no nobody at this point.”

