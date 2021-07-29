On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the biggest news of the past week and a half, the rumored AEW signings of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan / Bryan Danielson. Waltman gave his reaction to the reports.

“It’s exciting. It’s just good for everyone,” Waltman expressed. “It doesn’t hurt WWE, I don’t think. It definitely helps AEW. They already have some really good momentum as far as I’m concerned. It’s gonna be a f**king game changer. The difference is one is just a publicly traded company that’s just f**king monstrous. It’s huge, and I don’t think it’s going anywhere. That’s why I don’t think this necessarily hurts them. It just helps AEW, and it f**king helps the industry.”

Many fans have already been thinking up dream matches for Punk and Bryan, particularly with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Pro Wrestling 4 Life co-host and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Waltman if the AEW roster should be worried about Punk and Bryan possibly taking their spots.

“No, because if somebody is better than you, then maybe they deserve your spot,” Waltman pointed out. “That’s how I’ve always felt. I helped people that were there to f**king take my spot or take a bigger spot, like Jericho, for instance. Read his book. He’ll tell you. I’m all about people that f**king deserve the spot through merit. There’s something to be said for tenure, but it can’t be the only thing. It’s, what the f**k do you bring to the table right now?”

WWE recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the nWo. Kevin Nash and Scott Hall’s move from the WWF to WCW was a huge turning point in the Monday Night War. Waltman gave his thoughts on whether Punk and Bryan’s move to AEW is comparable to The Outsiders’ move to WCW.

“I don’t see it. It’s huge, and it’s gonna generate a lot of buzz,” Waltman noted. “There are some comparisons because they’re two big names. Punk’s been gone for a while, which absence makes the heart grow fonder or whatever. I’m curious to see. Here’s another thing about this, part of me was like, ‘Oh man, the cat is out of the bag. It would have been nice for it to be a surprise,’ but the more I think about it, they don’t know when it’s coming. They might know it’s coming, but they don’t f**king know when. It’s just the anticipation of it and the fever pitch and then BOOM, when it happens. They know what’s coming, but they don’t know when.”

Hausman noted that even though people knew that Hall and Nash were leaving to jump to WCW, it did not damper the reaction they got. Waltman responded to that idea.

“It made it even more [impactful] because the people were anticipating it,” Waltman said. “People were starting to talk to each other, and it’s just like, ‘It better happen.’ You better deliver Tony [Khan]!”

A new episode of Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life drops every Thursday morning on all major podcast platforms and in video form at YouTube.com/XPac Thursdays at 3 pm EST!