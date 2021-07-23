On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and co-host, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed the latest top pro wrestling news of the week. NXT Champion Karrion Kross’ loss to Jeff Hardy on RAW was a shock to many fans, and Waltman gave his reaction to the surprising result.

“I don’t know, you’re asking the wrong person. I, honestly, hate to speculate, even on that,” Waltman admitted. “I don’t know. I don’t get it. At least give him a fighting chance, f**k. His entrance, it was lackluster. It was just the total opposite of his normal entrance.

“And no Scarlett,” Hausman pointed out. “Jeff Hardy’s music hit. I think, everybody including myself, was like, ‘oh, they’re gonna give Kross a chance to come out here, make an impression, get a meaningful win over a veteran like Jeff Hardy.'”

“Psych! Happy birthday,” Waltman sarcastically said. “Here’s my theory, there’s this unwritten rule, like you always have to do a job in your own hometown. I think you always have to do a job on your birthday as well.”

Kross’ loss also saw “shock and frustration” within WWE as well.

Waltman then went on to discuss some of the news coming out of Money In The Bank, including WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s dominant victory over Kofi Kingston. Waltman explained the “tough spot” Kingston is in.

“He’s gonna be fine. He’s still gonna be just as over next week on TV, and that’s no excuse,” Waltman stated. “Well, maybe it is actually. If they need to build Bobby up, they can send Kofi out there to do it, and it doesn’t hurt him. It hurts his fans’ feelings, but it doesn’t hurt him as far as being over. It’s a tough spot to be in, to be one of those guys that you go to, it’s the curse of a good worker.”

Keith Lee made his return to RAW and lost in a few minutes to Lashley. Hausman noted that he and many others thought Lee could pick up a shock win over Lashley, and Waltman gave his thoughts on that notion.

“Keith Lee, he’s been gone. His fans have been wondering where he’s been,” Waltman noted. “They just stick him in that without even announcing he’s returning. I know people wanted to see Lee beat Lashley, but I didn’t think it was actually gonna happen, come on.”

