On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recapped his WWE involvement in nWo week. He spoke on the experience of being on The Bump last Wednesday, and he revealed a future project WWE will be working on.

“It was so nice. It was a really good experience,” Waltman expressed. “They had me sign some WWE Topps cards. This set of cards, they were gold plated. They told me the set cost $15,000. I sat down for some talking head stuff. They’re doing a documentary on the SmackDown after 9/11. I have vivid memories of all that. We were the first ones to do anything after that happened.”

On that post-9/11 Smackdown episode, Waltman teamed up with Albert to take on The APA. Co-host and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Waltman if he was scared about a potential attack in Houston just two days after 9/11.

“No. Obviously, I was traumatized like the rest of the nation,” Waltman noted. “But as far as being scared for anything locally, no. I don’t like to get on planes too much anymore, but they made it worth it for me.”

During Waltman’s appearance on The Bump, the nWo original spoke briefly with SmackDown star Liv Morgan via video call. Waltman’s comment that “the squeaky wheel gets the grease” resonated with Morgan to the point it brought her to tears. Waltman commented on getting to give Morgan a few words of encouragement.

“She’s in the Money In The Bank match now… because of me,” Waltman joked. “Na, I’m just kidding.”

WWE is set to go back to live fans tomorrow night with Smackdown, and there is excitement amongst fans and backstage crew. Waltman talked about what he is most interested in with fans returning to WWE shows.

“I’m really interested to see how the crowds react to all the Superstars as compared to how creative thinks they’re gonna react, or how they’re hoping. Let’s see how that works out,” Waltman stated. “This is a whole new chapter for Roman Reigns’ career. This is on a whole new level compared to s**t he’s done in the past. I think the crowds will take to him exactly how they should. Some will boo, some will cheer because he’s so freakin’ great right now. It’s hard not to, but I think it’s working, at least that’s working how they want it to.”

