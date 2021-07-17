Next week’s AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation matches were taped at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night One) in Cedar Park, Texas.

Below are spoilers (h/t F4WOnline) for each show.

AEW Dark: Elevation (Monday at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel)

* The Blade defeated Ryan Mantell

* Thunder Rosa defeated KiLynn King

* The Varsity Blonds, 5, and 10 defeated Private Party and The Acclaimed

* Abadon defeated Promise Braxton

* The Bunny defeated Big Swole

* Wardlow defeated Chad Lennex

* Dustin Rhodes defeated Aaron Solow

AEW Dark (Tuesday at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel)

* Lance Archer attacked a local talent and the match never got going

* Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy defeated Chaos Project

* Red Velvet defeated Julia Hart

* Jungle Boy defeated Angelico

* Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn defeated Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Baron Black

* Luchasaurus defeated Fuego del Sol

* Dante Martin defeated Shawn Dean

* Tay Conti and Serena Deeb defeated Jazmin Allure and Vertvixen

* Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M defeated Cezar Bononi and JD Drake

You can also check out the current lineup for next Wednesday’s Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night Two) here.