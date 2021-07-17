Next week’s AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation matches were taped at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night One) in Cedar Park, Texas.
Below are spoilers (h/t F4WOnline) for each show.
AEW Dark: Elevation (Monday at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel)
* The Blade defeated Ryan Mantell
* Thunder Rosa defeated KiLynn King
* The Varsity Blonds, 5, and 10 defeated Private Party and The Acclaimed
* Abadon defeated Promise Braxton
* The Bunny defeated Big Swole
* Wardlow defeated Chad Lennex
* Dustin Rhodes defeated Aaron Solow
AEW Dark (Tuesday at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel)
* Lance Archer attacked a local talent and the match never got going
* Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy defeated Chaos Project
* Red Velvet defeated Julia Hart
* Jungle Boy defeated Angelico
* Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn defeated Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson
* Frankie Kazarian defeated Baron Black
* Luchasaurus defeated Fuego del Sol
* Dante Martin defeated Shawn Dean
* Tay Conti and Serena Deeb defeated Jazmin Allure and Vertvixen
* Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M defeated Cezar Bononi and JD Drake
