AEW Chairman Tony Khan has announced that next week’s AEW World Tag Team Championship match at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager will now be a Street Fight. The Young Bucks will defend their titles against the team of Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo.

Kingston and Penta earned their title shot by defeating The Bucks in a non-title match on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The match ended after Brandon Cutler mistakenly sprayed Matt Jackson in the face with cold spray, allowing Penta and Kingston to finish Matt for the pin fall victory.

Besides the tag team title bout, several other matches are confirmed for Road Rager, the first AEW show on the road in over 16 months.

Below is the updated lineup for the show at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida:

* QT Marshall vs. Cody Rhodes (South Beach Strap Match)

* MJF to announce stipulations for Chris Jericho to get through to have a match with MJF. If they have a match and Jericho loses, he has to leave MJF alone forever

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal

* Street Fight: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz with Konnan vs. Wardlow and FTR with Tully Blanchard

* Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy vs. The Bunny and The Blade