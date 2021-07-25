Robbie Eagles won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against El Desperado at today’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam. Eagles hit a 450 splash and applied the Ron Miller Special (inside toe hold figure four leglock) to get the champion to tap out.

As noted, earlier in the show, Hiromu Takahashi announced he’s cleared for in-ring action and challenged whoever won this match. Eagles turned his attention to Takahashi (who was on commentary) as the two will now meet down the road.

