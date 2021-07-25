After being out since February with a torn left pectoral, Hiromu Takahashi is now cleared for in-ring action.
The announcement came during today’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam when Takahashi came out to welcome the live crowd and run down the show’s card.
Not only did he announce his in-ring return, but Takahashi wants to face whoever won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship between El Desperado and Robbie Eagles. That match is set to take place later today at Wrestle Grand Slam.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!
／
🏟WRESTLE GRAND SLAM in TOKYO DOME🏟
＼
総勢22名の選手が参戦‼️
KOPW保持者矢野は守り切れるのか⁉️
🆚 KOPW 2021争奪ニュージャパンランボー With手錠
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njwgs pic.twitter.com/922bVf9axx
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 25, 2021
Hiromu Takahashi challenges the winner of Robbie Eagles vs Desperado. Let’s go fam 🙏 #njpwgs pic.twitter.com/XFMlUXJCEL
— P H A R A O H ❌ T G B (@TranquiloSZN) July 25, 2021
復帰すんぞぉーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
#njwgs pic.twitter.com/sNmTrdGQLh
— 高橋ヒロム / Hiromu Takahashi (@TIMEBOMB1105) July 25, 2021