After being out since February with a torn left pectoral, Hiromu Takahashi is now cleared for in-ring action.

The announcement came during today’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam when Takahashi came out to welcome the live crowd and run down the show’s card.

Not only did he announce his in-ring return, but Takahashi wants to face whoever won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship between El Desperado and Robbie Eagles. That match is set to take place later today at Wrestle Grand Slam.

