WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video of her wrestling AEW star Andrade El Idolo in a training session. Charlotte and Andrade are engaged to be married.

In a recent interview, Charlotte revealed that she and Andrade often train together to teach each other aspects of the business. Charlotte noted that since they have varying in-ring styles, their collaborations prove educational.

“What I’m helping him with definitely is not what he’s helping me with,” Charlotte said. “With him, he obviously works with me on the moves. I have a style now obviously because I’ve been on RAW and SmackDown since 2015, but just working with my performance and I work with him on presentation.

“Half of the battle is being a star. I feel like, which people forget a lot of the time, is that it is presence whether it’s promos or, I can’t give away the magic, but I work with presentation and he works with wrestling. You swap it.”

Charlotte is presently in a feud with RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. She will challenge Ripley for the title at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Andrade will make his in-ring debut for AEW on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

See below for Charlotte’s tweet: