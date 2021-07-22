Karrion Kross’ segment for the August 3rd episode of NXT was reshot.

The episode was filmed on Wednesday, which was just two days after the NXT Champion made his WWE Monday Night RAW debut and suffer his first defeat in the company to Jeff Hardy. According to Trent Osborne of Bodyslam.net, Kross was “showered with chants of Hardy from the moment he entered the arena.”

Kross’s segment involved a brief promo on Samoa Joe, Joe running in, and Kross escaping before the two could brawl. Osborne says the segment was “so taken over by the Hardy chants” that they reshot the full thing at the end of the tapings. One fan detailed that an NXT crew member encouraged them to stay past the end of the tapings because there “was a surprise.”

“They even lied to us and said something special was going to happen so we wouldn’t leave,” one source said. “[A Crew Member] told me the show wasn’t over. When [we] tried to leave, he told us there was a surprise.”

Kross’s RAW defeat reportedly led to “shock and frustration” among NXT talent and staff, with some going as far to describe the loss as a message being sent to the yellow brand.

Kross is set to defend his title against Samoa Joe at the next Takeover. Full WWE NXT results for the next two weeks on Syfy are here.