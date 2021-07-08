WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega posted her live reaction via Twitter when her husband, Aleister Black, made his AEW debut on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager.

Vega tweeted, “I couldn’t be prouder” after Black took out both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with roundhouse kicks.

Black was originally referred to as Tommy End until Excalibur billed him as Malakai Black, a name that Black introduced in an Instagram video earlier on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, Black was able to appear on AEW programming barely a month into his WWE release due to a clerical error on WWE’s part. Typically, main roster Superstars are required to serve a 90-day non-compete clause. However, WWE failed to update Black’s contract from the standard 30-day non-compete clause when he moved over from NXT to the main roster a few years back.

Meanwhile, Vega returned to WWE TV on last week’s SmackDown in a loss to Liv Morgan. She was introduced as the latest entrant in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

See below for Vega’s tweets:

I couldn’t be prouder 🥲🥲 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021