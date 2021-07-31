WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO on July 21 for “Bella Wine Matchups.” The filing noted it was for “entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wine, wine pairings, cooking, and food.”

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella started their own wine label, Belle Radici, in August of 2017 in collaboration with Hill Family Estates and Gauge Branding.

Back in June, it was reported E!’s Total Bellas could be coming to an end. Both have said they are looking to get back into a WWE ring in the near future.

Below is the full trademark description:

“Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wine, wine pairings, cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events accessible by television, cable, fiber optic networks, wireless networks, satellite, audio video, mobile applications and global computer information networks; providing information via a global computer information network in the nature of a continuing program about wine, wine pairings, cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events; online journals, namely, blogs in the fields of wine, wine pairings, cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events”