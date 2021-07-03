Following her surprising return back to WWE and on Friday Night SmackDown last night, Zelina Vega is the newest female star added to the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase match on Sunday, July 18. This week on Talking Smack, Vega came into the interview with bragging rights on her side about her new position and how she looks forward to putting a stamp on her solo career on the blue brand.

“Listen, I’m just that good. I don’t need to qualify. I just am,” Vega replied with a smirk on her face.

Even though she didn’t need to earn her MITB spot in a qualifying match, Vega did find herself in a very peculiar position when she received a welcome back slap and loss from Liv Morgan last night. Today, Vega brushed her pinfall loss off and noted she has no time to deal with someone like Morgan, who isn’t on her same level, according to Vega.

“She caught me off guard. That’s fine,” Vega said on taking a loss to Liv Morgan after her return. “Listen, I’m from Queens. I’ll take a slap to the face every day. It’s fine. But when you need to have a handful of tights to beat me, do you really think you’re a credible threat? But when it comes to Money In The Bank, I’m the one that’s going to be in the match. As of right now, not her. So, we can talk about the people who actually matter.”

Now focused on gold, Vega mentions if she were to walk out of Money In The Bank with the briefcase, she will have her sights set on the SmackDown Women’s Championship, a title she hasn’t attempted to fight for just yet. The last title Vega went for before departing with WWE was the RAW Women’s Championship, which saw an excellent clashing between her and Asuka at Clash of Champions and the Monday Night RAW preceding it.

“I’m not saying that I don’t got good vision, but I don’t see no competition there,” Vega stated confidently. “When I win, I think I have some unfinished business with Bianca [Belair] if she’s going to remain champion. I’m not fond of Bayley either. Whoever it’s going to be, that’s who I have my eyes on right now.”

