Tonight’s AEW Rampage: “The First Dance” airs on TNT at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Although not officially announced, it’s likely that CM Punk will be making his AEW debut on this show.

Tonight’s event features the kickoff of the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament with Private Party taking on Jurassic Express. The four-team tournament also includes Varsity Blonds and Lucha Bros with the winner getting a shot at The Young Bucks inside a steel cage at All Out on September 5.

Be sure to join us tonight at 10 pm ET for Rampage coverage. The WINC Podcast begins shortly afterwards.

Below is tonight’s lineup:

* Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling vs. Kiera Hogan

* Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Jurassic Express (AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament)

* Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia with 2point0