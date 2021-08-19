AEW World Champion Kenny Omega had another CM Punk reference on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. During the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match between The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express, Omega made his way out to the ring to help his buddies.

Omega was sporting a “Chick Magnet” shirt, which is what the “CM” in CM Punk stands for.

Back in 2018, Punk had to take the stand in his slander trial against WWE Senior Ringside Physician Chris Amaan and under oath tell the court what the letters stood for. Punk had publicly given numerous answers to the true meaning.

During the trial, Punk confirmed it stood for “Chick Magnet” from his backyard wrestling days when he was in a tag team called The Chick Magnets.

This Friday’s AEW Rampage takes place at the United Center in Chicago, where Punk is expected to debut for AEW.

This is not the first Punk Easter egg we’ve seen on Dynamite over the past couple weeks. Just over the weekend, Punk himself had some fun with an “All Elite” reference while commentating a CFFC MMA event.