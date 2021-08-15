Ric Flair cornered Andrade El Idolo for his match against AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega at last night’s AAA TripleMania XXIX.

Although, Andrade didn’t pick up the victory, he was thrilled to have his future father-in-law be at ringside for his match.

“Thank you Mr. @RicFlairNatrBoy for accepting to be in my corner. Not in my wildest dreams could I have ever imagined I would have the honor of putting the figure-four on by your side…on top of that — in MEXICO.”

Flair also tweeted out:

“Being Great Is A Family Tradition! @AndradeElIdolo Diamonds Are Forever! Diamantes Por Siempre! WOOOOO!”

Andrade retweeted his comment, again, thanking Flair, and also letting him know he’ll take care of his daughter, Charlotte.

“Thank you Sir @RicFlairNatrBoy it was a honor to have you not only in my corner but in my home country. I am very grateful. I owe you! I promise to take care of your pride & joy.”

Omega was less than thrilled about Flair’s appearance, calling it a “stunt” that made things “personal.”

Andrade is scheduled to face PAC at AEW All Out on September 5.

