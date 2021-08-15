Kenny Omega retained the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade at last night’s AAA TripleMania XXIX in Mexico City.

Surprising the fans, Ric Flair was at the event to corner his future son-in-law, Andrade. Flair even got involved at one point, chopping Omega a couple times and putting Konnan (who was cornering Omega) in the figure-four.

Afterwards, Omega wrote to Andrade and Flair, making it clear he didn’t appreciate their stunt at the event.

“Hey @AndradeElIdolo, I’ll admit it. You’re tough, you came close. But that stunt with @RicFlairNatrBoy? Not in 2021, and not in my ring, pal. You made it personal.”

Backstage after the match (Note: video below is very loud) Omega said it would have made for an even better moment if he punched Flair in the face and gave him a v-trigger.

“You know what would have made for an even better moment? If Ric Flair came into that ring and I popped him one in the face,” Omega said. “That would have been an even better moment. I think the fans would have been so happy. They would have been cheering, they would have been like, ‘Kenny! Kenny! Kenny!’ And Ric Flair would have been like, ‘Ahh! Ahh!’ and I would have been like, ‘I’m sorry, Ric, I love you’ and then a v-trigger to the face!”

Omega lost his Impact World Championship to Christian Cage on this past Friday’s AEW Rampage. He’s now set to defend the AEW World Championship against Christian at AEW All Out on September 5.

Imagine showing this to anyone a couple years ago. pic.twitter.com/b0NiLCNRcI — Ludens (@JordensGE) August 15, 2021