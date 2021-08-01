AEW All Out takes places on Sunday, September 5 at the NOW Arena near Chicago, and apparently it won’t involved Hangman Page, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Earlier this week, it was reported plans for Page to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega had been nixed. Christian Cage looks to be a potential challenger, but it’s not entirely clear yet on who Omega will wrestle.

On this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, The Elite (Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers) beat Page and The Dark Order in a 10-man Elimination Tag Match. As per the stipulation, Page and Dark Order couldn’t challenge for the titles.

In today’s update, Page is said to not be involved at all in the upcoming PPV. The reason why wasn’t given, although the possibility of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing may have changed plans.

It’s speculated that Omega vs. Page is still happening, but is being pushed out.