New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be positioned as “the top heel” on Smackdown going forward, according to a report from PWInsider.

The report noted that Lynch will initially feud with Bianca Belair, who she defeated for the title at Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Lynch beat Belair in an impromptu match after appearing on WWE TV for the first time since May 2020.

In her post-SummerSlam interview, Lynch simply said, “The Man is back, and it feels good” before walking away.

Several fans on social media were critical of WWE’s booking on Saturday, questioning the decision to have Belair lose in quick fashion.

As noted, Belair told Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture after SummerSlam that she felt “defeated” but was ready to get her title back.

Lynch was announced as the last-minute replacement for Sasha Banks, who missed SummerSlam due to an unknown reason. It was confirmed earlier on Sunday that Banks is not injured.