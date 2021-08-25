WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has enjoyed a lengthy reign with Monday Night RAW’s top prize, even if it meant losing some friends along the way.

The All Mighty was once the leader of the Hurt Business, a stable consisting of Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. In the build-up to Lashley’s WrestleMania 37 contest with Drew McIntyre, the WWE Champion attacked Benjamin and Alexander, imploding the group.

Despite publicly noting he wasn’t a big fan of the split, Lashley told Metro that he didn’t vouch for plans to change backstage, despite reports claiming himself and MVP confronted Vince McMahon about the implosion.

“I’m comfortable with staying in my lane,” Lashley said. “In the wrestling business, I think too many people start worrying about so many other things and then they don’t focus on their career. Ultimately, we have to make sure our career is great before trying to do anybody else’s stuff.”

While Lashley now operates as a solo act, with MVP in his corner, the WWE Champion noted there’s always the potential to re-open the Hurt Business down the line.

“There’s lots of guys on the roster that I look and I’m like, man, he looks good – he’s tough, he’s that and he’s that. Once we have that opportunity, we might open up the Hurt Business and bring some people in and help fuel their career,” Lashley said. “But it’s one of those things where I have to focus on me for a little while, and I gotta make sure I’m defending the world title.”

Speaking on his former stablemates, Lashley praised both Benjamin and Alexander, mentioning how instrumental MVP is in helping people “reach their potential.”

“They’re just a great talent, both of those guys are just amazing. That was the thing that the Hurt Business was, it was what MVP was doing with everybody. MVP was helping people reach their potential,” Lashley said. “Before, those guys were guys that everybody knew they had that it factor, they had what it took to become great – they just didn’t have the opportunity to show their greatness.

“Then with MVP around and the Hurt Business, everybody loved it because they were like, “Wow, these guys deserve the spotlight, these guys have the spotlight and when they got the spotlight, they ran with it. Those guys have the opportunity to do it again, and we don’t know what is going to happen in the future. There’s always room for great talent like that.”

While a reunion could be in the cards in the future, Lashley emphasized his focus is on keeping his hardware.

“That WWE Championship is a big, big deal and I have a lot of time and a lot of pressure that I have to put into it in order to stay where I’m at,” Lashley said. “That’s my main focus right now – to keep that WWE Championship until I retire.”