Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her championship against former ex-WWE Superstar Melina at NWA Empower on Saturday, August 28.

Tonight, on Impact Wrestling, Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt came to the ring to celebrate their King and Queen Tournament victory from Homecoming. Just as Purrazzo was listing off her accolades since joining Impact, Mickie James came down to the ring and brought a contract in hand. Several weeks ago, James and Purrazzo made a handshake agreement that Purrazzo would attend NWA Empower later this month. James wanted to make it official tonight.

Before “The Virtuosa” signed on the dotted line, she wanted to know who exactly her opponent was going to be. Lucky for Purrazzo, James brought Melina with her to the Impact Zone. As Purrazzo and Melina signed their half the contract, Melina guaranteed she’ll win the title the same way Purrazzo won her’s the first time around- in her first title request against Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary last year.

Melina made her NWA debut in November 2019. One month later, at Into The Fire, she made her in-ring debut teaming with Marti Belle. They took on and lost to former NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay and ODB. Since then, she has teamed with another former NWA Women’s Champion and current AEW star, Thunder Rosa, and recently fought against Kylie Rae back in June.

Currently, Purrazzo is on her second reign as the Knockouts Champion. Her first reign came at Slammiversary of last year against Jordynne Grace. This was the first title opportunity she received after making her first appearance with the company last summer. She lost the title to Su Yung at Bound For Glory last October but made up for it when she beat Yung at Turning Point to regain the title back. Purrazzo’s last title defense was against Thunder Rosa at Slammiversary.

Before she meets Melina, Purrazzo will face Faby Apache in a Champion versus Champion match for both the AAA Reina de Reinas and Impact Knockouts Championship at Triplemanía XXIX next Saturday. This could change the landscape of who faces Melina in a few weeks.

Below is the updated card for NWA Empower:

NWA Women’s World Championship:

Kamille (c) vs. AEW’s Lelya Hirsch

NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship (Vacant):

TBA vs. TBA

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo or Faby Apache (c) vs. Melina

Chelsea Green vs. TBA (NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Finals)

NWA Empower will be available exclusively on Saturday, August 28, on FITE TV.