Former TNA President Dixie Carter took to Twitter to comment on Christian Cage winning the Impact World Championship.

As noted, Christian defeated Kenny Omega to become the new champion on Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Dixie tweeted how she was very happy and praised AEW for allowing “these types of matches.”

Her full tweet was the following: “This makes me very happy. I will never forget how special it was when @Christian4Peeps 1st became @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champ. I always hated losing him to @wwe. Welcome home Christian & massive props to @AEW for allowing these types of matches to happen. #makingwrestlingfunagain”

As reported, Christian will defend the Impact title against Brian Myers at Impact’s Emergence on August 20. He is also scheduled to appear on next Thursday’s Impact TV show.