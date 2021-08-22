Friday’s AEW Rampage: The First Dance saw the debut of CM Punk inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Punk wasn’t outright advertised on TV for the show, but fans who follow news online were well aware of when Punk would show up.

This looks to be the case as preliminary numbers from the top ten TV market indicated ratings were up 57 percent from the previous week’s Rampage debut, according to a column written by Dave Meltzer for Sports Illustrated.

If that number holds, Friday’s show would be at 1.16 million viewers.

Rampage’s debut brought in 740,000 viewers, featuring Christian Cage defeating Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship. In the main event, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retained against Red Velvet.

Final ratings for Friday’s Rampage will be out tomorrow.