WWE Shop is now listing WWE Hall of Famer Edge as a RAW Superstar in certain sections of the website.

This might be an indication of Edge switching from SmackDown to RAW in the near future.

It should be noted that Edge is still being listed as a SmackDown Superstar on the homepage.

Edge defeated Seth Rollins this past Saturday at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. In his post-match interview, Edge praised Rollins for lighting a fire inside him.

“Seth lit something inside of me, and pushed me into a really, really dark place,” Edge said. “It’s not fun to go there because as it’s hard to come out of there. But I knew I needed to, because I would give Seth all the credit in the world in terms of his ability, and what he can do in the ring. He’s almost unmatched, and I knew that going in. I knew that if he hit the Stomp, it was trouble for me and possibly the end of my career.”

After giving Rollins a “Brood Bath” on the SmackDown before SummerSlam, Edge rolled back the years at the PPV by coming out in his classic Brood get-up. As seen in the tweet below, Brood’s original leader Gangrel recently reacted to Edge’s entrance at SummerSlam.

You can see a screengrab of Edge being listed as a RAW Superstar below: