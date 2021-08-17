On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the news that Max Caster has been suspended by AEW for two months due to remarks he made during a rap prior to a match on AEW Dark.

Being the former President of WCW, Bischoff compared a situation he dealt with involving Konnan in which the wrestler made a remark during a house show that was inappropriate referring to females. The WWE Hall of Famer said even though the comment Konnan made, similar to Caster, weren’t live on TNT, the news still gets out and the situation could not go unpunished.

“It was f***ing stupid, it was just like that jack*** over in AEW that rapped the other week and ended up getting suspended for a couple months,” Bischoff said. “At some point, that’s your brand and it’s how the television and advertising business looks at your product and what you do. Once it gets out in the public and people are discussing it on the internet, it just doesn’t change anything. That kind of stuff would end up on the desk of advertising agencies or executives that I worked for in management above me. It’s just stupid.

“I get it, you’re trying to get heat, you’re trying to be out of the box, trying to be controversial. If anybody believes in that stuff it’s me but you gotta have some common sense for crying out loud.”

Chavo Guerrero recently made his first AEW appearance as the executive consultant of Andrade El Idolo. Bischoff spoke about Guerrero and his belief that the former WWE and WCW star will have lots of success with the company inside and outside of the ring.

“I dig Chavo, he’s going to be a great asset, he’s going to be a really great asset,” Bischoff mentioned. “Chavo has got a lot of potential to do a lot of great things. On camera, that’s obvious but Chavo is a very smart, very talented experienced individual. Watch out for Chavo, big things coming from Chavo. Not right away, but I think Chavo will emerge as a very valuable asset to AEW.”

AEW Rampage made its official debut this past Friday night with Christian Cage defeating Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship. Bischoff spoke about one of the former faces of WCW in Sting being heavily promoted for the upcoming Rampage shows.

“What’s really cool today is, I was watching the new TNT promos for the new Rampage show following SmackDown on Friday night,” Bischoff mentioned. “And you’re still seeing this version of Sting being promoted today, 22 years later. F***ing awesome.”

