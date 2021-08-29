Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson jumped on social media earlier today and referred to himself as a “modern day Kurt Angle.”

Angle, an Olympic gold medalist, worked his way to a Hall of Fame career in the pro wrestling world. Steveson’s comment about a potential pro wrestling future is just the latest in a long list of teases.

After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Steveson reached out to Vince McMahon on social media. He then met McMahon at SummerSlam, where he and fellow gold medal winner Tamyra Mensah-Stock made an appearance.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented earlier this month on Steveson making the smart move and joining up with The Hurt Business.

“If he does come to WWE, the smartest way for him to do is give me a call and maybe we can get him into The Hurt Business and help his career,” Lashley said. “If he comes to WWE and he is not part of The Hurt Business, then he is gonna fall like anybody else and be a second rate guy.

“So, those his options: either come to WWE and join The Hurt Business and we can ensure him that he is gonna be in the right place, and in the right hands, or he can go to UFC and to try to hand it out there.”

MVP took notice of Steveson’s most recent comment and responded, “Good morning, Mr. Steveson.”