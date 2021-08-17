Since returning to RAW for his program with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Goldberg has a newfound respect for Riddle, with whom he has had a rocky relationship dating back years.

In a recent interview with DAZN, Goldberg admitted that whether he likes The Original Bro “as a human being or not,” he still appreciates Riddle’s work ethic and passion for the pro wrestling business.

“The cocky kid (Riddle) spouting off his mouth in the beginning, and I didn’t appreciate it very much by any stretch of the imagination,” Goldberg said. “But the guy has put in a lot of frickin hard work and a lot of hard work, and he’s dedicated his life to this business.

“Whether I like him as a human being or not, I have to understand and appreciate his passion for the business and his work ethic. Because he works hard and that I appreciate as an athlete and as a human. Is he a prick sometimes? Absolutely. But that’s him. That’s his character, and so am I.”

As reported earlier, Riddle described a backstage moment he recently shared with Goldberg.

On Saturday, Goldberg will try to win the one World Title that has eluded him in WWE, the WWE Championship, as he challenges Lashley at SummerSlam.

Looking ahead to the match, Goldberg said he’s proud to still “relevant” at the age of 53.

“Personally and professionally, I’m pretty proud of myself that I’m still relevant, that I’m still a source that my employer and the fans believe that I’m still able to be somebody that matters. I will back that up, and I will reinforce that thought process with the night of the 21st at Allegiant Stadium against Bobby Lashley.

“All I can say to Bobby is, ‘You better be ready kid because this is a culmination of a lot of years and a lot of things that have run through my head and that are running through my body, and I just hope he’s ready.'”

Meanwhile, RK-Bro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos is now official for SummerSlam.