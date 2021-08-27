The opening round matches for the NXT UK Heritage Cup #1 Contender Tournament will continue next week, with Nathan Frazer taking on Teoman.

Both men are fairly new to the NXT UK brand. Frazer (fka Ben Carter) made his debut last January. Teoman (formerly known as Lucky Kid) made his arrival in March. This week, a video package showed both men explaining why they deserve to gain this win.

Whoever pulls through this opening match will move on to face either Wolfgang or Sam Gradwell in the semifinals. Currently, Noam Dar and Kenny Williams have advanced to the semifinals. They will square off against each other in the coming weeks. Dar won his opening contest against Mark Andrews two weeks ago. Williams just won his match against Oliver Carter on this week’s broadcast.

The overall winner of this tournament will earn a shot at facing Tyler Bate for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship at a later date.

Also scheduled for next week, Nina Samuels will challenge Blair Davenport (fka Bea Priestley) in singles action. This will be the third match Davenport has been in since joining the brand. She is currently undefeated as of this report.