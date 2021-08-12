Tonight, tensions will escalate as a new challenger arises in Impact Wrestling’s #1 Contenders Battle Royal.

The winner of this set bout will have the opportunity to face either Kenny Omega or Christian Cage for the Impact World Championship at Emergence on Friday, August 20.

So far, Moose, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan have been announced for this event, but many more surprise entrants will appear. With so many men vying to bring the world title back home to Impact, which man will outlast the others for this once-in-a-lifetime spot?

Additionally, the newest member of the Bullet Club, Chris Bey, will join leader Jay White in tag team action against FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) before White and Finlay clash for the NEVER Openweight Championship this Saturday at NJPW Resurgence.

Below are the matches scheduled for tonight’s show:

* #1 Contenders Battle Royal

* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. FinJuice

* Non-Title Match: X-Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Daivari

* Taylor Wilde vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Sam Adonis and Joeasa will kick things off on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET!

Be sure and check out our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!