Fresh off the heels of Emergence, witness the fallout from last Friday’s show on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

Following his successful Impact World Title defense against Brian Myers, Christian Cage will return to the Impact Zone and face his newest contender Ace Austin, who scored his place in a four-way bout six days ago. How will Cage approach the former two-time X-Division Champion before their clashing next month at Victory Road?

Scoring a major victory in their three-way bout at Emergence, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) retained their Impact World Tag Team Championship against Violent By Design and Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Tonight, The Good Brothers will have a rematch against one of the teams they put their titles on the line against, Swann and Mack.

In an exclusive clip featured below, Swann and Mack made the point that neither one of them took the pinfall during their match last Friday, and now, they want another shot at the titles. Can Swann and Mack outperform The Good Brothers this time around and earn another chance at the gold?

New Japan’s top gaijin and former Impact Tag Team champion David Finlay will return and square off with Chris Bey. After coming up short for the NEVER Openweight Championship against Jay White at NJPW Resurgence two weeks ago, Finlay is on a mission to restart his record and add a win to his column following his big defeat. But, can he prevail over White’s newest recruit to the Bullet Club? Plus, will we find out who was behind Juice Robinson’s attack last week?

Additionally, Chris Sabin will clash with Sami Callihan. Although they picked up a tag team win last Thursday but lost their opportunities to be next in line to face Cage during their four-way number one contender’s match at Emergence, it seems that both men still have some strong animosity towards each other. Lastly, Taylor Wilde looks to seek reprisal from her loss against Madison Rayne last Friday. She will face Rayne, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb, collectively known as The Influence.

Below are the matches and segments set for tonight’s show:

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage will make an appearance

* Championship Contender’s Match: The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin

* David Finlay vs. Chris Bey

* Taylor Wilde vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb)

* The undefeated Steve Maclin will issue an Open Challenge on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET!

Be sure and join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!