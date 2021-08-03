Earlier on Monday, WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss informed via her Instagram Stories that Instagram found her Disney tattoo “offensive” and removed one of her posts.

Bliss, a big Disney aficionado, has several Disney-related tattoos. She didn’t specify the exact post that Instagram removed or which tattoo was deemed offensive.

Earlier tonight on RAW, Doudrop attacked Bliss in the backstage area. Eva Marie then hurled insults at Bliss and Lilly before walking off with Doudrop. Lilly then miraculously stood up by herself to end the segment. It appears Bliss will face Marie or Dodrop, or both, at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Last week, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman also had one of his old Instagram posts taken down. Strowman, however, shared a screengrab of the exact post that was removed.

You can see a screengrab of Bliss’ Instagram Stories below: