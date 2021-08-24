Earlier on Monday, AEW World Champion posted a picture of WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole on his Instagram page.

The picture in question is from episode 54 of BTE when Cole was killed at the end.

There have been several teases from Omega and Young Bucks over the past few days that would indicate that Cole is bound for AEW. Immediately after Cole’s loss to Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36, Bucks changed their Twitter bio with a link to a YouTube video: “The Most Infamous Seances in History.”

The Bucks also changed their header photo to Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega wearing Ghostbusters outfits with Nick Jackson in a ghost costume. The trio did the Ghostbusters bit at a NJPW event in 2016.

As reported earlier, Cole is officially done with the NXT brand following his loss to O’Reilly.

It was first reported by Wrestling Inc. that Cole’s contract expired in early July, but that he agreed to a short-term extension to work through SummerSlam Weekend. There is still no confirmation on whether Cole has signed a long-term contract to stay with the WWE or if he’s bound for AEW.

