NJPW star KENTA revealed on his Instagram story that he tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. KENTA has not been in action since competing in the Wrestle Grand Slam on July 25.

KENTA noted he is getting better. He also noted that he has tested negative recently as well.

“I got COVID last few weeks,” KENTA said on his IG story. “First of all, I apologize to everyone who had to change plans because of me.

“Fortunately, my symptom was not too bad. Just [had] a fever a few days (102 F) and lost my smell, but now I’m totally fine and [tested] NEGATIVE. Stay safe and healthy, everyone.”

It was recently announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi and BUSHI had also tested positive for COVID-19. NJPW had announced that all staff and wrestlers had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, likely resulting in less severe symptoms.