On tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, it was announced that former Impact star Kiera Hogan has been added to the Casino Battle Royale. Hogan made her AEW debut on the Aug. 16 episode of Dark: Elevation, and her last match was against Jade Cargill at Rampage.

On Dark: Elevation, Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida and Cargill were also added to the Casino Battle Royale. This puts the total number of participants at 13 with seven more TBA and the final Joker participant that will make their appearance at All Out on Sep. 5.

The Casino Battle Royale will be on The Buy-In. The winner will receive a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Britt Baker will defend the title against Kris Statlander at All Out. Nyla Rose won the last women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2019.

This just in from #AEW GM @TonyKhan: @HoganKnowsBest3 is the latest addition to the Casino Battle Royale on the #AEWAllOut Buy-In LIVE Sept 5 on #AEW’s official YouTube channel before #AEWAllOut on PPV. More entrants will be announced on tomorrow’s 100th #AEWDynamite live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/4nqE1feIcD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2021

Below is the updated card for All Out:

* Women’s Casino Battle Royale (The Buy-In): Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, The Bunny, Big Swole, Julia Hart, Tay Conti, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Red Velvet, Hikaru Shid, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan

* Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

* Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he will retire from in-ring competition in AEW)

* TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (Steel Cage match)

* AEW Women’s Championship Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

* CM Punk vs. Darby Allin