With a career that spans nearly three decades, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has seen his fair share of successes in pro wrestling. He’s won world titles in both WWE and TNA, main-evented WrestleMania, and has had legendary feuds with dozens of generational talent.

Even with all those accomplishments, Angle says the most fun he had in his pro wrestling career was when he first made the leap from the amateur mat to the squared circle.

“Surprisingly, I just started out, my rookie year and my second year are my top two favorites. And I was very inexperienced. I was a nervous wreck when I went out there because half the time I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Angle told The Kurt Angle Show. “The other, my opponent would tell me, you know, lead me through the match. It was really difficult, but I really enjoyed the challenge. It was a lot of fun to learn on the fly. Also, I won titles those first two years. I was pretty established as a wrestler.”

Angle recently revealed he will be having neck fusion surgery eventually. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has had several major neck injuries over the course of his wrestling career.

As of today, Angle’s boots remain in his closet as he is committed to staying retired. Both AEW and Impact Wrestling have approached him about one last run, but the Olympic Gold Medalist has turned both promotions down.

