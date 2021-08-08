Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) is scheduled to make her first post-WWE appearance in October, according to PWInsider.

Lana is set to appear at the Legends of the Ring convention in Iselin, New Jersey on October 2.

WWE released her on June 2, along with several others. She had been with WWE since 2013. Her 90-day non-compete clause expires on Tuesday, August 31.

As noted last month, Lana was announced for “The Surreal Life” on VH1. The reality TV show is scheduled to premiere in the fall.

