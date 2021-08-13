On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with IWGP U.S. Champion Lance Archer. Archer won the IWGP U.S. Title off Jon Moxley in a brutal Texas Deathmatch, and he spoke on his current condition as well as having to pull out of an indie show because of the match.

“Well, I don’t know if you can see (Archer shows his hand on video), I can’t straighten my hand still,” Archer pointed out. “It’s a lot better than it was. I posted a picture of the hand. It was swollen. It looked like a big old balloon, and the ring finger on my right hand from punching that trashcan lid, jacked me up pretty good and that was the main thing.

“It was a mutual decision between me and that company. It was just one of those situations. They were gracious enough to understand my situation and knowing where I was going. I had a big match the week following against Hikuleo, and we just basically had a good conversation about the whole situation and we both decided what was best for both the company and for myself.”

Archer revealed recently that he almost left wrestling a few years ago. He discussed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily what it means to be on a big stage like AEW, something many of his fans have wanted to see for quite some time..

“It’s always a journey. It’s always work,” Archer stated. “You’re always pushing forward, and there’s gonna be ups and there’s gonna be downs in this business. I’ve been in it 21 years, which is an amazing feat by itself and had all these opportunities. I’ve captured gold, a lot of tag team gold in my career, and the IWGP U.S. Championship is one of the first that I’ve had an opportunity to be a singles champion and I captured it for the first time when I was with New Japan and now I’ve captured it in AEW on live Dynamite in Dallas, TX in the main event of the show. The whole experience was beyond indescribable, and it was just really cool. Like I said, it’s always a journey. You’re always moving forward, and that was one of the cap points in my career I guess you could say.”

Archer and Moxley’s feud began last year at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in what would end up being their first Texas Deathmatch. The two have gone on to face each other three more times in singles and tag action, and Archer revealed whether or not their latest Texas Deathmatch is the finale for their feud.

“Hey, I think Moxley and I enjoy beating the crap out of each other every time we step in the ring, whether it was in Tokyo Japan in the Tokyo Dome, the AEW Championship at our anniversary or just most recently in this Texas Deathmatch here in Dallas, TX,” Archer said. “I think we have a real good chemistry whenever we step in the ring. Neither one of us are afraid to knock some teeth out and use whatever weapon we can find around us and beat the living crap out of each other, so it’s always a fun fight for both of us and I think for the fans.

“So if he wants another chance at the IWGP U.S. Championship, if I get out with [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, I’m absolutely game to it. It’s always fun stepping the ring with somebody of the caliber as Jon Moxley. He’s changed the business, and it’s one of those things that it helps me grow, and it helps the business grow. The fact that we have such an open-door relationship with New Japan and other companies right now, I think it just makes it a lot of fun for the wrestling industry as a whole.”

Lance Archer can be seen every Wednesday and Friday night on TNT as part of AEW. You can follow him on Twitter @LanceHoyt.

