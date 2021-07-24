In the main event of this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, Lance Archer defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch to win the IWGP US Championship.

Near the end of the match, Archer chokeslammed Moxley through two tables that were covered with barbed wire boards. Moxley was unable to answer the referee’s ten-count and lost the title.

After a brutal and bloody match, Archer was scheduled to face Big CazXL (aka W. Morrissey) at today’s SWE Fury event in Lubbock, Texas. Archer announced he was going to be sitting out of that event to heal up.

“So. Unfortunately, I will NOT be appearing in Lubbock, TX today for @SWEFuryTV,” Archer wrote. “I want to thank #SWEFURY for their understanding that after my brutal match on Wed and a big match scheduled for this Wednesday. It was in everyone’s best interest that I take this time to recover.”

In regards to next week’s AEW match, NJPW star Hikuleo was in the crowd for this week’s Dynamite and it was later announced he’d face the IWGP US Champion at Fight for the Fallen in Charlotte, North Carolina.