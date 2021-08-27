Adam Cole is now officially a free agent, with his WWE contract expiring on Friday, August 27.

In anticipation of Cole’s next move in pro wrestling, AEW star Matt Hardy has shared a picture of him with Cole from 2014 when they were both a part of the ROH roster.

Hardy wrote:

#TBT 2014 Lots of buzz on @AdamColePro right now. I’m not surprised at all, he’s one of the elite in this industry. Let’s not forget – The #KingMaker Big Money Matt was his original mentor in ROH, of course he’s gonna be a rock star.

As reported earlier, Cole and Johnny Gargano hosted a stream on Amazon Live Thursday evening to reveal new WWE products from Mattel. This led to speculation that Cole might be staying with the WWE. However, PWInsider confirmed that the stream was tapped several weeks ago, and there was no change in Cole’s WWE status as of Thursday. Several reports have indicated that Cole hasn’t re-signed with WWE and is likely to move on from the company.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have dropped several hints on social media over the past week or so, indicating that Cole is bound for AEW.

