– AEW TNT Champion Miro retained his title against Fuego del Sol on last Friday’s Rampage and is now looking for his next challenger. Miro decided he’s not going to wait for anyone to come at him and called out Eddie Kingston.

“If they don’t come for me, I will come for them all,” Miro said. “Eddie Kingston — ‘The Redeemer’ wants to talk.”

Kingston has yet to respond, but we’ll likely get a comment next week.

A massive challenge laid out by the TNT Champion @ToBeMiro to Eddie Kingston (@MadKing1981)! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/YWBdAtGUVZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

– AEW announced a special AEW Dark: Elevation tomorrow at 7 pm ET on its YouTube channel. The show is to help get fans ready for Friday’s Rampage at the United Center (full card here).

– Before tonight’s Dynamite, Sammy Guevara got down on one knee in the ring and proposed to his girlfriend, Pam.

“Pam, I often wondered on this journey, ‘What would I do without you?'” Guevara said. “And I want to make sure I never have to find that out.”

She accepted and the two embraced in front of the crowd. Wrestling Inc. sends congrats to the happy couple! Later in the night, Guevara defeated Shawn Spears.