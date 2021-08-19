Friday’s Rampage: “The First Dance” goes down at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois where it’s expected CM Punk will make his debut for the company.

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, the lineup was announced, including Private Party vs. Jurassic Express in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The winner of the four-team tournament (also featuring Lucha Bros and Varsity Blonds) faces The Young Bucks for the tag titles inside a steel cage at AEW All Out on September 5.

Below is the full Rampage card:

* Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling vs. Kiera Hogan

* Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Jurassic Express (AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament)

* Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia with 2point0

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite takes place at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Malakai Black will be back in action against Arn Anderson’s son, Brock Anderson. When Black made his debut, he dropped Arn with a roundhouse kick and Brock is looking to get some payback for his father.

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker’s new backup, Jamie Hayter, is also set as she goes up against Red Velvet.

Below is the current lineup:

* Jamie Hayter with Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Red Velvet

* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson

* Varsity Blondes vs. Lucha Bros (Tag Team Eliminator Tournament)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy