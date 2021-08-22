Over the weekend, ROH World Champion Bandido retained his title against Flip Gordon at Glory By Honor (Night 1).

It was announced on Night 2 he will be defending his title against Brody King, EC3, and Demonic Flamita in a Four-Way Elimination Match at Death Before Dishonor on September 12.

The upcoming PPV takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It was also revealed a mystery match is set to take place featuring two free agents who were recently released.

Below is the updated card:

* Bandido (c) vs. Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita (Four-Way Elimination Match for the ROH World Championship)

* Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Woods (ROH Pure Championship)

* TBA vs. TBA (ROH Women’s Championship Tournament Finals)

* Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. RUSH, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* A mystery match featuring two free agents who were recently released