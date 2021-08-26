Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Title against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out.

Excalibur announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that Baker vs. Statlander was official for the upcoming pay-per-view. Baker’s new ally, Katie Hayter, was victorious in her singles match against Red Velvet tonight. After the bell, Baker and Hayter attacked Red Velvet, leading to Statlander making the save. Statlander closed the segment by raising Baker’s AEW Women’s Title.

Statlander stands alone atop the AEW Women’s Division Rankings, holding an impressive undefeated 2021 record. Her 14-0 record places her above the #2 ranked Thunder Rosa, who boasts a 25-2 record herself. Statlander spent 11 months on the shelf with a knee injury, but returned to the ring this past April.

Baker’s last defense came on the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage, where she successfully retained the AEW Women’s Championship against Red Velvet in her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Baker is currently nursing a broken wrist, which she suffered in July during a match with Nyla Rose. She wore a black cast during her August 13 defense and worked the whole match despite the injury.

AEW All Out is scheduled for Sunday, September 5.

Here is the updated PPV card:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros or Jurassic Express (Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

* Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, his AEW in-ring career is over)