Since morphing into her superhero persona, Nikki A.S.H. ha skyrocketed to superstardom. Less than a month after debuting her new character, Nikki A.S.H. became Ms. Money in the Bank and cashed the contract in the very next night to become RAW Women’s Champion.

Speaking to Ring the Belle, Nikki says she wasted no time in sharing the moment with her family.

“My husband (former WWE superstar Killian Dain) was on FaceTime and I called, you know, my mom and my family,” Nikki said. “It was just so wonderful. Because of the time difference in Scotland, it was the middle of the night you know. So I’m calling my sister and my mom and tears were in my eyes. But I was also so happy, so they were happy. Joyful tears. I was just over the moon.”

Despite seeing major praise with her new persona, not everyone has been a fan. Regardless of opinions, Nikki says she’s happy with where she’s at now.

“When we approached this and when we came up with this, we put a lot of thought and love and a lot of time and energy into this. For me, I’m so happy to spread this message, and I’m so happy to show this character because it’s something I’m so proud of and satisfied with, and feel really fulfilled with,” Nikki said. “So for me, for the fans who are still warming up to it, that’s okay. That’s the joy of coming to a WWE event. That’s the joy of tuning into Monday Night RAW every week. You can resonate with the message, and it might be something you resonate with right away. Or it might just take a little time to warm up.”

During her WWE tenure, Nikki has had her fair share of gimmicks. She debuted in NXT as Nikki Cross, a rapid and unpredictable member of the villainous SAnitY stable. Shortly after her main roster debut, Nikki ditched the SAnitY elements in favor of a calmer, friendlier persona as she tagged with Alexa Bliss.

From SAnitY to being almost a superhero, Nikki notes that each character retains elements of the real life Nicola Glencross.

“For me there’s always a part of me in every stage. I think if you’ve been on this journey with me [you’ve seen that],” Nikki said. “Whether it was in SHIMMER at the Berwyn Eagles Club coming to cheer me or boo me, and then the NXT Nikki, and then the Nikki that was a tag team with Alexa, and then Nikki when me and Alexa parted. And then you’ve got now. And I think it’s all been different parts and different layers of the personality. We’ve just spent the last five years exploring that, developing that. So I think if you’ve been on the ride with me, and this roller coaster ride with me, buckle up! Because we’re about to go to even more amazing heights.”

Nikki A.S.H. has already been compared to WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly for their superhero parallels. When asked about a dream stable, Nikki mentioned both Molly and ‘Super’ Stacy Keibler as her most-desired partners.

“Mighty Molly and Super Stacy. I think we would be a formidable team,” Nikki said. “We also have the Hurricane. We have Shane Helms, the Hurricane Helms overseeing us. With Hurricane, Super Stacy, Mighty Molly, I think we would be quite a trio in the women’s tag division. I’m ready, let’s go. Let’s get in the Nikkimobile!”