Becky Lynch made her big return to WWE at last night’s WWE SummerSlam, defeating Bianca Belair in a very quick match to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

While many fans were happy to see Lynch back, many were not so thrilled with how she won the title in such quick fashion. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella (who was with her brother, JJ Garcia) echoed that sentiment at last night’s post-SummerSlam event when asked by Scott Fishman if she had a favorite moment of the night.

“I can tell you what wasn’t my favorite moment and it was when she lost [points over to Bianca Belair, who was also at the event]. That definitely was not my favorite moment,” Nikki said.”I don’t actually know if I had a favorite moment, because, you know, I’ve always backed the women and always for the women.

“You have someone like Bianca, who is such an incredible talent and you can’t help but get frustrated when you see moments like that of like, a championship that meant so much and was lost within seconds. So, I have to admit, for this SummerSlam, there truly wasn’t anything that was my favorite moment.”

Nikki also noted the match between the two stars was something WWE could build on, but it should have been “built differently.”

As noted, Nikki had previously teased going to SummerSlam earlier this week, and then followed up that she wasn’t allowed to go to the show.

You can check out Nikki’s comments in the video below.