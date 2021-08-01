Smackdown stars Nox and Shotzi sat down with Vibe & Wrestling to talk about life on the WWE roster. With our exclusive report of a Queen of the Ring tournament for this fall, both Nox and Shotzi responded enthusiastically to the idea.

“For years growing up we watched King of the Ring,” Nox said. “So I think it’s time for a Queen of the Ring. And it would be nice if Shotzi and I would be a part of it. That would be great.”

“Yeah, let’s go, we need a queen!” Shotzi stated. “We have so many king, what the heck!”

In general, both Nox and Shotzi believe great strides have been made with women’s wrestling over the last several years. Nox in particular pointed to the Sasha Banks-Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania 37 to show just how far women’s wrestling has come.

“I think women have been on the up for the past, I don’t know how many years but definitely from the Evolution PPV we’ve been skyrocketing,” Shotzi said. “Look at all the matches that women just have on NXT main eventing regularly. So I think in WWE women’s wrestling has been a focal point.”

“Yeah you just have to look at WrestleMania where Bianca and Sasha main eventing night one,” Nox said. “It was such an incredible match. The sky is the limit for the women wrestling right now, the sky is the absolute limit.”

The duo also talked about their move from NXT to Smackdown, which Nox revealed they only found out after appearing on the blue brand. Both talked about how bittersweet the move was, though they are each excited for the next chapter.

“At the end of our SmackDown match in the ThunderDome is when we knew we were SmackDown Superstars,” Nox revealed. “We didn’t know before. We did not have an idea that we were about to be SmackDown Superstars. As you said, we are so happy to be here and we are so thankful that we get to live our dreams on SmackDown and experience PPVs, the road lifestyle. But at the same time its bittersweet because you are leaving a family behind. You gain a family but you left another family to gain it. We still keep in contact but it is bittersweet saying goodbye and saying hello to live your dream. Everyone is happy for us.”

“Yeah, exactly,” Shotzi concurred. “You are on NXT for so long and create all these bonds with everybody so it’s hard to leave that. But I am ready to build new bonds, new friendship, new memories.”

You can watch the full interview below.