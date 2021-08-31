The NWA will return to pay-per-view in December.

NWA owner Billy Corgan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and announced that the Hard Times II pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, December 4.

Hard Times II will be held at GPB Studios in Atlanta, and will stream live on FITE TV.

The inaugural NWA Hard Times pay-per-view took place on January 24, 2020 from GPB Studios. The event was headlined by current FTW Champion Ricky Starks of AEW defeating current NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch in a tournament final to become the new NWA World Television Champion.

Hard Times II will be the NWA’s fifth pay-per-view for 2021. Back For The Attack was held on March 21 and When Our Shadows Fall was held on June 6, both from GPB Studios in Atlanta. The NWA held two pay-per-view events this past weekend at the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis. You can click here for our report on the first-ever NWA all-women’s EmPowerrr pay-per-view, and you can click here for our report on the NWA 73rd Anniversary event.

Stay tuned for more.