As a special guest on ESPN’s SportsNation, Paul Wight talked about his return to the ring at AEW All Out against QT Marshall.

On the last episode of AEW Dynamite, QT tried to embarrass Wight, noting that he had to have multiple hip surgeries to get back to a normal life. Wight responded by telling Marshall that he has a match at AEW All Out against him.

Wight spoke about not wrestling since July 20th of 2020 when he faced Randy Orton, and what it will be like to return after having several hip surgeries over the past year.

“Any time an athlete goes through a major surgery there’s always that lingering doubt, ‘Am I as good as I was before, will everything hold up?” Wight said. “Confidence wise I feel fantastic. Physically, I’m above board. I do a lot of biking so at home, I’m probably biking outside 10 to 12 miles every day. Usually on the weekends I go for 25 [miles] so I think I’ll be okay.”

Although Wight is 49-years-old, he isn’t the oldest wrestler on the AEW roster. Sting, 62-years-old, made his 20-year wrestling return to TNT on this past week’s episode of Dynamite alongside Darby Allin. Wight spoke about Sting and how he’d like to wrestle him before they both retire.

“[Sting’s] still got it,” Wight said about Sting. “Sting number one is one of the nicest guys you will ever meet in professional wrestling. Just to know his athleticism and for me, when I started my career in 95’ for WCW, he was the franchise for World Championship Wrestling and had multiple championships then and was a huge fan favorite. And then how he’s adapted his career and still at 62 years old and competes like he does, just shows his commitment to taking care of himself and living the good life.

“I love to see Sting out there, he’s a great person, a great influence for the talent in the locker room and I look forward, hopefully someday, to working with him again. That would be ideal to get a chance to work with him again.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ESPN SportsNation with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.