WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss and her fiancé, Ryan Cabrera, were at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday for Chicago White Sox’s 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

As seen in the video below, Bliss had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, which she overthrew. Bliss defended the pitch on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “I was told to aim high.”

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho was also in attendance for the game. Bliss met Ronaldinho and Carbera shared some pictures via his Instagram stories.

As noted earlier, Bliss set her Twitter account to private after receiving a lot of negative messages in the aftermath of Bray Wyatt’s WWE release. Furthermore, Mickie James’ initial tweet on Wyatt’s release also created a lot of controversy, which led to to James clarifying her comments.

Bliss is expected to further her ongoing feud with Eva Marie on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Bliss is rumored to face either Marie or Doudrop at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

These two make a great (tag) team. Thanks for hanging out with us, @AlexaBliss_WWE & @RyanCabrera! pic.twitter.com/G4CTBk7yqu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2021

Thanks for coming on (the way) down to the ballpark, @RyanCabrera! pic.twitter.com/1G3kaWbgVZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2021