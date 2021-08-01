SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair crossed paths with Megan Thee Stallion at Lollapalooza this weekend.

The EST of WWE posted a pair of pictures alongside the rapper, writing, “With @theestallion before she slayed #Lollapalooza!!!”

Megan Thee Stallion was one of the headliners for Saturday’s Lollapalooza set, alongside Post Malone, Journey, and Limp Bizkit. This is the second consecutive music festival for the three-time Grammy Award winner, as she performed last weekend at Rolling Loud Miami, the same festival that featured SmackDown matches. Belair competed in one of the two contests, defeating Carmella in quick fashion.

Belair has expressed interest in working with hip-hop artists before. Last week, she mentioned Megan Thee Stallion as one of the names she’d like to “have a tag team or partnership in the future.”

You can see photos of Belair and Megan Thee Stallion below: